U.S. Intelligence Community Struggles to Highlight Importance of Section 702 Amid Congressional Stalemate

Amid a congressional stalemate , the U.S. intelligence community is straining to spotlight the critical nature of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without providing so much public detail that its targets adapt — while also fighting widespread misunderstandings about the law within Congress.
'In trying to describe the value, you also provide to your adversary, whoever they are, a sense of how you’re using the authority,' Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center told FOX in an exclusive interview. 'That’s why it’s so painful to get meaningful examples from us.' Section 702 allows warrantless surveillance of foreigners outside the U.S. — people who are not protected by the Fourth Amendment. American citizens and people within the United States cannot be targeted under the authority, but if they happen to be on the other end of talks with a known foreign terrorist target, their electronic communications may be swept up. However, to take further investigative steps against a U.S. person requires a warrant under existing law. The contentious spy authority is credited with foiling multiple terror plots on U.S. soil, mitigating cyberattacks on critical U.S. infrastructure, and stopping weapons of mass destruction from reaching foreign actors. Recent examples include the response to the 2021 Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and the 2022 Kabul drone strike which killed the last remaining 9/11 architect, Ayman al-Zawahr
