U.S. Intelligence Community Struggles to Highlight Importance of Section 702 Amid Congressional Stalemate

Amid a congressional stalemate , the U.S. intelligence community is straining to spotlight the critical nature of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without providing so much public detail that its targets adapt — while also fighting widespread misunderstandings about the law within Congress.

'In trying to describe the value, you also provide to your adversary, whoever they are, a sense of how you’re using the authority,' Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center told FOX in an exclusive interview. 'That’s why it’s so painful to get meaningful examples from us.' Section 702 allows warrantless surveillance of foreigners outside the U.S. — people who are not protected by the Fourth Amendment. American citizens and people within the United States cannot be targeted under the authority, but if they happen to be on the other end of talks with a known foreign terrorist target, their electronic communications may be swept up. However, to take further investigative steps against a U.S. person requires a warrant under existing law. The contentious spy authority is credited with foiling multiple terror plots on U.S. soil, mitigating cyberattacks on critical U.S. infrastructure, and stopping weapons of mass destruction from reaching foreign actors. Recent examples include the response to the 2021 Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and the 2022 Kabul drone strike which killed the last remaining 9/11 architect, Ayman al-Zawahr

U.S. Intelligence Section 702 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Congressional Stalemate Warrantless Surveillance American Citizens Electronic Communications Terror Plots Cyberattacks Weapons Of Mass Destruction Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Ayman Al-Zawahri Kabul Drone Strike

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sinking Section 702 Wiretap Program Offered One Last LifeboatFor months, US lawmakers have examined every side of a historic surveillance debate. With the introduction of the SAFE Act, all that's left to do now is vote.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Lexisnexis wades into the privacy fight over Section 702Data broker LexisNexis hired lobbyists ahead of Congress’ vote on reauthorizing Section 702 of FISA.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Section 702: The Future of the Biggest US Spy Program Hangs in the BalanceThe US Congress will this week decide the fate of Section 702, a major surveillance program that will soon expire if lawmakers do not act. WIRED is tracking the major developments as they unfold.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Congress Debates Reauthorization of Section 702 of FISAThe U.S. government intercepts foreigners' communications, raising concerns about privacy and security. Congress is discussing the reauthorization of Section 702 of FISA to strike a balance between privacy and combating terrorism.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

House will vote on FISA Section 702 reauthorizationThe controversial program lets intelligence agencies spy on foreigners without a warrant.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Conservatives and Progressives Demand Amendments to Curb Surveillance AbuseConservatives and progressives are calling for amendments to be included in the reauthorization of spy powers to prevent surveillance abuse. FreedomWorks and Demand Progress have released statements urging Speaker Mike Johnson to find a path to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) with added protections against data collection. Section 702, originally intended for surveilling foreign adversaries, has been misused by intelligence agencies to spy on Americans, bypassing Fourth Amendment protections.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »