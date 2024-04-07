U.S. Inflation Data in Focus as Fed Considers Delaying Rate Cuts

U.S. inflation data will be in sharp focus in the coming week after Friday’s blowout jobs report raised the prospect that the Fed eral Reserve may delay interest rate cuts for longer. Big banks kick off earnings season , the European Central Bank is to meet and geopolitical risks look set to continue to support oil prices . Here’s what you need to know to start your week.The U.S.

is to release consumer price inflation figures for March on Wednesday with economists expecting core inflation, which strips out food and fuel costs, to slow tolast month while wages rose at a steady rate, indicating that the pace of inflation may be slow to moderate. The combination of strong employment data and slow progress on inflation in the last couple of months has amplified the calls among top Fed officials - including Chair Jerome Powell - to be"patient" as they approach the decision on when to cut rate

U.S. Inflation Data Focus Fed Delay Rate Cuts Jobs Report Interest Rate Earnings Season European Central Bank Geopolitical Risks Oil Prices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pound Sterling falls on soft UK Inflation, Fed policy in focusThe Pound Sterling (GBP) turns volatile in Wednesday’s London session as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Asia markets mixed with focus on South Korea inflation print, factory data from Australia and IndiaSouth Korea’s March inflation rate came in line with expectations at 3.1%, while Australia’s factory activity posted its fastest contraction since…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

CNBC Daily Open: Focus turns to key inflation dataWall Street is set to get more insight on the underlying trends of inflation.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

US CPI Data and UK GDP Data in Focus Next WeekThe main focus in developed markets next week will be US CPI data for March, which we expect will still be running too hot for a return to the key 2% target. Meanwhile, GDP data takes the spotlight in the UK, and we expect to see signs pointing to a first-quarter rebound.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Carney on ‘Kudlow’: Latest Inflation Data Means the Fed Cannot Cut RatesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Fed's Waller: No rush to cut rates amid sticky inflation dataFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that recent weak inflation data supports the case for Fed holding off on cutting its short-term interest rate target, per Reuters.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »