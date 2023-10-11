U.S. ice dancers frustrated by delay in Russia doping case

FILE PHOTO:Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - March 24, 2023 Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December, 2021, but the result was only revealed the day after she helped Russia win the team gold at the Beijing Olympics in February of 2022.

Bates, Chock and their American team mates who finished second in Beijing remain in limbo awaiting the outcome of the case, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sept. 28 adjourned until November. headtopics.com

"The time that has passed since Beijing now is - what are we at, 20 months now?," Bates told reporters on a video call on Wednesday. "And I think that part is the most disappointing, frustrating. "As an athlete who grew up dreaming of winning an Olympic medal, this was never part of the dream, this was never part of what we envisioned. That's the disappointing part.

The skaters have had conversations with U.S. Figure Skating and the International Skating Union about potential medal ceremonies, Bates said, adding his best-case scenario would be to receive them at next year's Summer Olympics in Paris. headtopics.com

"That would be really special and still having an Olympic moment at an Olympic Games," Chock said. "I'd be happy to just be standing up there with our fellow Team USA athletes, no matter where we are, honestly and share that moment with our families.

The four-times world medallists had considered retiring after last season, and while they have not committed to competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, they are not ready to quit yet.

