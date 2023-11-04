U.S. Households Tighten Grocery Spending, According to Target CEO

U.S. households are managing their budgets very carefully tightening up their spending—including on groceries, Target chief executive Brian Cornell said in an interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick. Retail spending has increased over the past year. Retail spending at general merchandise stores is up two percent over the past year, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. Spending at grocery stores has increased 1.6 percent—but prices have increased by even more, rising 2.4 percent from a year ago

. “When you look at overall retail spending—just look at the top line—a really healthy consumer. And they are spending. But even in food and beverage categories, over the last few quarters, the units, the number of items they’re buying, has been declining,” Cornell said. Cornell said the company has seen seven consecutive quarters of both dollars and units declining in discretionary categories. Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index that tracks goods excluding food and energy has been flat. In the year before, however, prices rose 5.1 percent, so many customers are still reeling from high inflation.the company’s 2023 children-and-family themed LGBT Pride campaign . Sales dropped by more than 5 percent in the second quarter. Although the company did detail how much of that decline was due to the Pride backlash, it did say it was significant enough to hit earning

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWYORK: Target CEO says shoppers are pulling back, even on groceriesTarget CEO Brian Cornell says shoppers are pulling back, even on groceries, as they feel stressed about their budgets. In an interview with CNBC’s Becky…

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more »

NBCLA: Target CEO says shoppers are pulling back, even on groceriesTarget CEO Brian Cornell says shoppers are pulling back, even on groceries, as they feel stressed about their budgets. In an interview with CNBC’s Becky…

Source: NBCLA | Read more »

CNBC: Target CEO defends pulling some LGBTQ merchandise from shelves after backlashTarget CEO Brian Cornell described aggressive behavior and serious safety threats that employees faced because of the company's Pride month collection.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

NBCDFW: Target CEO defends pulling some LGBTQ merchandise from shelves after backlashTarget CEO Brian Cornell described aggressive behavior and serious safety threats that employees faced because of the company’s Pride month collection.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Target CEO says consumers are cutting back — even on food spendingTarget’s Brian Cornell says consumers are ‘healthy’ overall, but they’re showing signs of financial stress.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

BESTLİFEONLİNE: Shoppers Are Abandoning Target, CEO Says—Here's WhyDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline | Read more »