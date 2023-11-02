U.S. House approves ban on federal funding for risky pathogen research

In a move that has rattled some in the biomedical research community, the U.S. House of Representatives last night approved a ban on federal funding for “gain-of-function” (GOF) research that modifies risky pathogens in ways that can make them more harmful to people. Scientific groups say the vaguely worded provision could unintentionally halt a large swath of studies, from flu vaccine development to work on cold viruses.

But they are hopeful that the Democratic-controlled Senate will not allow the measure to become law





