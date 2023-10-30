U.S. hockey player dies after neck slashed by skate during game in England

Updated: 1 minute agoPittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2017. Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)

Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered the skate cut during the second period of the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.” headtopics.com

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon,” the Penguins said Sunday in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family.”

“Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news,” the team added.

