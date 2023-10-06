U.S. gymnast Joscelyn Roberson withdraws from vault final with injury

U.S. gymnast Joscelyn Roberson suffered a left lower-leg injury during warm-ups for the team final Wednesday at world championships. (Yves Herman/Reuters)ANTWERP, Belgium — U.S. gymnast Joscelyn Roberson has withdrawn from the vault final at world championships because of an injury. The change was reflected on an updated start list published ahead of Saturday’s medal event.

Roberson, a 17-year-old competing at world championships for the first time, suffered a left lower-leg injury during warm-ups for vault during the team final Wednesday. She landed a bit short, then froze on the mat. Her coach carried her away from the apparatus, and she was unable to perform on vault and floor as planned.

Roberson had qualified for the individual vault final in sixth place. Elsabeth Black of Canada was the first reserve for that event and is set to take Roberson’s place.this year on her way to the world championships team. She switched gyms just over a year ago and began training alongside Biles at World Champions Centre in the Houston suburbs. headtopics.com

