U.S. Government Plans to Reduce Office Space by 30%

The U.S. government plans to reduce office space by up to 30% in the coming years, saving billions of dollars annually. The effort requires an initial investment from Congress. The goal is to 'right-size' the government's square footage as employers and workers reconsider how and where to provide services. Republicans are supportive but cautious about the benefits of telework for federal employees.

