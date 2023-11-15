U.S. Government Plans to Reduce Office Space and Save Billions with Telework

The U.S. government plans to reduce office space by up to 30% and save billions of dollars by implementing telework. The effort will require an initial investment from Congress. The goal is to 'right-size' the government's square footage as employers and workers reconsider how and where services are delivered. Republicans are supportive but cautious about the benefits of telework for federal employees.

United States Headlines Read more: WASHTİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSNBC: Trump Plans to Use Government to Punish Critics and OpponentsTrump offers striking candor about post-2024 weaponization plans. ⁦stevebenen⁩ on why “Trump isn’t making much of an effort to hide his intentions about weaponizing government against his perceived foes. He's practically bragging about it.”

Source: MSNBC | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Federal government plans to demolish historic skyscrapers on State StreetThe federal government wants to demolish two century-old skyscrapers on State Street, and historic preservationists are mobilizing to stop the planned teardowns.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Woman Digs 30-Foot Tunnel Under Her Home for Storm ShelterA woman on TikTok has gained notoriety for an unusual home improvement project: digging a tunnel that is 30 feet long and 20 feet deep under her suburban home in the Northeast. The underground tunnel is intended to be a storm shelter, though she said she primarily took on the project to challenge herself.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

CNN: Tupac Shakur could win his first Grammy almost 30 years after his deathTupac Shakur may be on the path to snagging his first Grammy, posthumously of course.

Source: CNN | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Emirates announces $52 billion Boeing aircraft purchase at Dubai Air ShowIn another deal, FlyDubai said it would buy 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

CLEANTECHNİCA: Volkswagen Plans to Build Affordable Electric Car in the US or MexicoVolkswagen has announced plans to build an electric car with a starting price under $35,000 in either the US or Mexico. The company is considering its factories in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Puebla, Mexico as potential manufacturing sites. Volkswagen is also constructing a new factory in South Carolina for manufacturing electric vehicles.

Source: cleantechnica | Read more »