U.S. Government Plans to Reduce Office Space and Save Billions with Telework

The U.S. government plans to reduce office space by up to 30% and save billions of dollars by implementing telework. The effort will require an initial investment from Congress. The goal is to 'right-size' the government's square footage as employers and workers reconsider how and where services are delivered. Republicans are supportive but cautious about the benefits of telework for federal employees.
