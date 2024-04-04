U.S. Federal Judge Rules on Treatment of Migrant Children in Border Camps

The U.S. federal judge 's decision could have far-reaching implications because of the changing face of who is coming to the United States. Migrant children who wait in makeshift camps along the U.S. -Mexico border for the Border Patrol to process them are in the agency's custody and is particularly important because of the 1997 court settlement on how migrant children in U.S. government custody must be treated.

Those standards include a time limit on how long the children can be held and services such as toilets, sinks and temperature controls. Wednesday's ruling means the Department of Homeland Security must quickly process the children and place them in facilities that are “safe and sanitary.” The border camps have become a flashpoint between immigrant advocates and the federal government. The U.S. has said smugglers send migrants to the camps and argued that the children are not yet in Border Patrol custody because they haven’t been arrested. Advocates say the U.S

