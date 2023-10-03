U.S. economy cools off slightly, ISM finds, but businesses still feel 'positive'

The numbers: An ISM barometer of business conditions at service-oriented companies such as retailers and health-care providers fell slightly in September to 53.6% and indicated some softening in the U.S. economy.

The reading matched the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The index registered 54.5% in August. Numbers over 50% are viewed as positive for the economy. The index has hovered between 50% and 55% since the beginning of the year.

“There has been a slight pullback in the rate of growth for the services sector,” said Anthony Nieves, chairman of the survey. “The majority of respondents remain positive about business conditions,” he added, but “some respondents indicated concern about potential headwinds.

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.12% and S&P 500 SPX, +0.09% were mixed in Wednesday trades.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

US manufacturing sector eyes recovery in September as production picks up -ISMU.S. manufacturing took a step further towards recovery in September as production picked up and employment rebounded, according to a survey on Monday that also showed prices paid for inputs by factories falling considerably.

ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunityWhat goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigz

Gold price hangs near multi-month low, eyes US ADP report and ISM Services PMIGold price (XAU/USD) dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since Aug

U.S. manufacturers show improvement, ISM finds, but still face tough timesA barometer of business conditions at American factories contracted in September for the 11th month in a row, but there were signs of improvement and some...

U.S. manufacturers show signs of revival, ISM finds, but still face tough timesThere were signs of improvement and some companies even increased employment.

Stock Market Today: What to WatchISM Non-Manufacturing Index is due at 10 a.m. ET