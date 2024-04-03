U.S. Department of Education Investigating Lehigh University for Potential Civil Rights Violations

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is investigating Lehigh University for potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The investigation relates to 'discrimination involving shared ancestry.

' The specific allegations have not been stated.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Education Department opens civil rights investigation into University of WisconsinThe Education Department has opened an inquiry into the University of Wisconsin-Madison over a fellowship program complainants say discriminates based on race.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Ohio’s Board of Education expresses budget crisis following education department overhaulTo make up some of the money, the board proposed raising its five-year teacher licensing fees from $200 to $325 and cutting staffing.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

The Department of Education can’t stop messing up FAFSAThe Biden administration is still messing up the rollout of the new FAFSA application, three months after the application launched.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Education Department Discovers Calculation Error in Student Financial Aid ApplicationsThe Education Department has found a calculation error in student financial aid applications, leading to the need for reprocessing. This may cause further delays to this year's financial aid distribution.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Education Department sparks new GOP anger as Cardona pivots on financial aid blunderEducation Secretary Miguel Cardona has said some schools were 'still not fully prepared to receive' key financial aid data from his agency but the Education Department hasn't sent most of it.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Republicans target Education Department for financial aid delays as Cardona shifts blameThe Department of Education has been targeted by the GOP after Secretary Miguel Cardona tried to blame colleges for delays in financial aid offers.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »