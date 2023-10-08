U.S. demands U.N. Security Council condemn Hamas, but no immediate action taken

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting behind closed doors Sunday, with the United States demanding all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” but they took no immediate action.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told The Associated Press the Americans tried to say during the meeting that Russia isn’t condemning the attacks, but “that’s untrue.”Nebenzia said Russia’s message is: “It’s important to stop the fighting immediately, to go to a cease-fire and to meaningful negotiations, which were stalled for decades.

“What’s really important is to prevent the further escalation of the situation and further casualties of civilians,” Zhang said. “What’s also important is really to come back to the two-state solution. headtopics.com

Asked if it wasn’t impportant to restart talks on a two-state solution and end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian confilct, he replied: “There’ll be time for that. The time right now is we’ve got to deal with the hostage taking, the violence that is going on that’s being perpetrated by Hamas. and we’ve got to deal with first things first.

That could happen in the coming days, if differences over condemning Hamas and condemning civilian deaths can be bridged, along with agreement on possible language on ending the violence and resuming negotiations. headtopics.com

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, said all members understand it is key for everyone to work “for calm and de-escalation,” with a priority on protecting civilians on both sides.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters before the meeting that Hamas had carried out a surprise “barbaric pogrom” and accused the militant group of “blatant, documented war crimes.”

Read more:

MarketWatch »

US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate actionThe U.N. Security Council has held an emergency meeting behind closed doors with the United States demanding that all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.” But the council took no immediate action at the session Sunday. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said after the meeting that “a good number of countries” did condemn the Hamas attack but not all council members. He told reporters they could probably figure out one of them. Russian Ambassador Vassi

US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate actionThe U_N_ Security Council has held an emergency meeting behind closed doors with the United States demanding that all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.”

UN Security Council meets in emergency session after Hamas attacks on IsraelThe U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting behind closed doors with the U.S. demanding that all 15 members strongly condemn the Hamas attacks.

National Security Council condemns Hamas attack on IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

UN Security Council to meet Sunday over Hamas-Israel conflictUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says only a two-state solution can bring lasting peace.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics