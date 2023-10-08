U.S. demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate action

Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood made clear the U.S. is focused on condemning Hamas for an “unprovoked invasion and the terrorist attacks.”
U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said afterward that “a good number of countries” did condemn the Hamas attack but not all council members. He told reporters they could probably figure out one of them.
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun voiced a similar position earlier, as he headed into the meeting. He said Beijing condemns all attacks on civilians, though he did not mention Hamas. Wood made clear the U.S. is focused on condemning Hamas for "this unprovoked invasion and the terrorist attacks," and said Hamas must end its "violent terrorist activity against the Israeli people."
China’s ambassador said it is important the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, “have its voice heard.” But Russia’s Nebenzia said no country put forward a statement for the council’s consideration.
