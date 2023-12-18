U.S. Defense Secretary to Urge Israel to End Combat Operations in Gaza

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to urge Israel to end major combat operations in Gaza during his visit. This visit will test whether the U.S. can use its support for the offensive to minimize the impact on Palestinian civilians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will continue fighting until Hamas is removed from power and its military capabilities are crushed. The U.S. has vetoed cease-fire calls at the U.N.

and provided munitions to Israel while urging it to take more precautions to protect civilians





cbsaustin » / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Defense Secretary criticizes military's response to Iranian proxy attacksFormer Defense Secretary Mark Esper has stated that the military's responses to attacks carried out by Iranian proxies against U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq have been inadequate. Despite launching airstrikes against the proxies, the attacks have continued, raising concerns about escalation.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

US Defense Secretary Visits Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for UkraineU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a high-profile push to keep money and weapons flowing to Ukraine even as U.S. and international resources are stretched by the new global risks raised by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital amid Israel-Hamas warDozens of premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Health officials said 31 premature babies in "extremely critical condition" were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza's main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses Civilian CasualtiesThe debate around the death toll in Gaza also raises a question of journalistic integrity and trust, as major news media use the information provided by Hamas, often emphasizing it in emotive headlines.

Source: PolygraphInfo - 🏆 514. / 51 Read more »

Israel's War on Palestinians in Gaza Continues, Death Toll RisesIsrael's war on Palestinians in besieged Gaza — now in its 47th day — has killed over 14,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. More than 6,800 Palestinians are missing or buried under rubble of bombed homes, authorities say. Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, taking the total death toll to 225. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hails a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza as a result of mediation led by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day cease-fire in Gaza warIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza, bringing hope of eventually winding down the conflict. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war will continue after the temporary cease-fire expires.

Source: dailyherald - 🏆 317. / 59 Read more »