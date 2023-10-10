U.S. declares ouster of Niger's president a coup, suspends military aid and training

The United States on Tuesday formally declared the ousting of Niger's democratically elected president a coup d'etat, more than two months after mutinous soldiers seized power. Senior administration officials told reporters that the U.S.

counterterrorism activity in Africa’s Sahel region and is seen by many countries as one of the last democratic nations in the region available to partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group. Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali have had two coups each since 2020. The U.S.

Read more:

latimes »

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat. The State Department said Blinken called Bazoum on Monday to stress that a restoration of a democratically elected government remains the best opportunity for Niger to remain a key partner of the U.S. and others in countering extremism in the region. The call came as the Biden administration is pr

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat.

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat.

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coupSecretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d'etat.