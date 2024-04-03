U.S. Customs and Border Protection to Increase Fees for Trusted Traveler Programs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it will raise fees for passengers beginning in the fall. Come Oct. 1, people using some of the Trusted Traveler Programs will see increases to the fees they pay. The cost of NEXUS, a U.S.-Canadian program designed to ease travel between the two countries for pre-approved travelers, will go from $50 to $120. Global Entry will go from $100 to $120. SENTRI, for pre-approved travelers on the southern border with Mexico, will go down, from $122.

50 to $120.But the fees will now cover all kids under 18, regardless of which program you're in.As travel continues to boom following coronavirus pandemic-related slumps, CBP is expanding the use of technology like the Mobile Passport Control app the De Staercke family used in an effort to process the ever-growing number of passengers traveling internationall

