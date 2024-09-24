U.S. Crime Rates Fall for Second Straight Year

Crime rates, particularly for violent crime s, dropped across the U.S. last year, according to newly released statistics from the FBI . The findings, based on reported data from 2023, showed murder and non-negligent manslaughter decreased 11.6% from the year prior, marking the largest decline in two decades. That's also almost double the drop from 2021 to 2022, which was 6.1%. Rapes also decreased significantly with an estimated 9.4% decline, and aggravated assaults were down 2.8% last year.

Immigrants don’t commit more crime, but some politicians still claim they doIt comes as the U.S. is weeks away from its presidential election, in which both main party candidates have made crime policy key parts of their campaigns.

Americans fear crime despite downward trends'Americans are safer now than when we took office,' her statement read. 'Our progress is continuing this year and builds on substantial decreases during the previous years of our administration... I am committed to continuing our work to support local law enforcement, invest in proven crime prevention and community violence intervention and address gun violence with commonsense gun safety laws.

Crime FBI Violent Crime Property Crime Motor Vehicle Theft

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New DOJ crime data appears to support Trump's debate claims about high crime ratesThe Department of Justice released a new report on Thursday showing that crime rates remain elevated under President Biden.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

New Data Challenges White House Narrative on CrimeA new report from the Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that crime rates remain high in 2023, contradicting claims by the White House and Kamala Harris' campaign. While FBI statistics show a decrease in crime year-on-year, the DOJ survey paints a different picture, indicating unchanged violent crime rates and property crime rates compared to 2022.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Investors Should Rethink Portfolios as Rates Begin To FallVanEck CEO Jan van Eck advises investors to adjust their portfolios in light of the recent interest rate cut. He suggests focusing on small-cap companies and exploring fixed income investments, while acknowledging potential challenges posed by the federal deficit.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

CEE: NBP to leave rates unchanged as inflation in Turkey continues to fallThe CEE region will become interesting again after a few rather quiet weeks.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Mortgage rates fall again, but home sales still lagMortgage rates fell again this week with the benchmark 30-year note marching closer to 6%, but the market remains stalled as potential buyers and sellers wait for steeper declines.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Investors Should Rethink Portfolios As Interest Rates FallWith interest rates finally beginning to fall, experts are advising investors to reconsider their portfolios and prepare for the changing macro environment. The potential impact on equities, fixed income, and cash holdings is discussed.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »