Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - October 1, 2023 Team USA captain Zach Johnson on the 1st hole during the Singles REUTERS/Carl Recine/File PhotoOct 2 (Reuters) - U.S.Johnson has been criticised by golf pundits and roasted on social media as the worst U.S. Ryder Cup captain ever.

Johnson has been criticised by golf pundits and roasted on social media as the worst U.S. Ryder Cup captain ever. But the manner of defeat left many American fans fuming.

Read more:

Reuters »

Zach Johnson got totally outmatched in US Ryder Cup flopWhile Luke Donald pushed all the right buttons, Zach Johnson often appeared too tight and too rigid. He looked uncomfortable answering simple questions about his process

Players would pay to play in Ryder Cup, says JohnsonThe question of whether multi-millionaire players should be paid for appearing in the Ryder Cup popped up again in Rome this weekend, more than 20 years after U.S. officials thought they had put it to bed by introducing a charity donation policy.

How each team can gain an edge on Sunday at drama-filled Ryder CupIt all comes down to this. Saturday afternoon sparked hope in the American's quest to end a 30-year drought on European soil, but their work is far from over. Here's what's at stake in the final matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Patrick Cantlay and plenty of hat talk spark Americans at Ryder CupLed by Patrick Cantlay and sparked by plenty of hat discourse, the Americans cut down their big deficit Saturday. But four wins Sunday are all Team Europe needs to capture the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy clashes with U.S. caddies as slow-burning Ryder Cup heats upRory McIlroy was involved in a heated exchange with a caddie for the U.S. team after the Americans celebrated their Ryder Cup match win on the 18th hole Saturday.

US must outdo 1999 team to overcome Ryder Cup deficitThe American side faces an even larger deficit to the one Crenshaw’s ’99 team faced in Brookline, Mass.

Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - October 1, 2023 Team USA captain Zach Johnson on the 1st hole during the Singles REUTERS/Carl Recine/File PhotoOct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson may have had support from his players but he returned home under attack from almost every other corner after his team were

In sport there is always plenty of second guessing from fans but Johnson's decision-making was under intense scrutiny long before the first ball was struck at Rome's Marco Simone Golf Club and continued to build throughout the competition.

Johnson has been criticised by golf pundits and roasted on social media as the worst U.S. Ryder Cup captain ever.

For three decades Europe have been unbeatable on home soil and Johnson is just the latest to fail to return home with the coveted gold trophy after the U.S. lost 16-1/2 to 11-1/2.

But the manner of defeat left many American fans fuming.

"So four years from now we'll learn from it and hopefully we can implement a better process, certainly, than I did," offered a contrite Johnson on Sunday. "I love playing in front of our fans. I know these guys would probably say the same thing.

"But there's something special about coming over here and having to fight because it's hard, and I like the fight.But changes are expected before the next Ryder Cup in 2025 that the Americans will host at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York before they get an opportunity in 2027 to end their European frustrations when The Golf Course at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland stages the biennial event.

Johnson's leadership and decisions were questioned from the moment he made his captain's selections and how he prepared the U.S. for golf's most prestigious team competition, with many of his players taking a five weeks off.

The rumblings of concern exploded after day one when his men were swept in the morning foursomes session on Friday after sitting down some of his big guns and major winners Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Trailing 6-1/2 to 1-1/2 after the first day, the knives were out for Johnson as the U.S. were put in a hole they could not climb out of.

"We're going to learn from this," assured Johnson. "That's what Team USA does. We reflect, diagnose and try to figure out what we can do better to make it more efficient."There's no perfect formula to it. The formula this week is they got off to a great start, and that momentum led them into a pretty nice lead going into today (Sunday).

"Our boys fought like madmen and made it interesting, you know, made them earn it."Janne Andersson will not continue as the national team coach if Sweden fail to qualify for the 2024 European Championship, both he and the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) confirmed on Monday.