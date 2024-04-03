U.S. Border Patrol Apprehends 182 Chinese Citizens Crossing Illegally into the United States

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 182 Chinese citizens who crossed illegally into the United States through a key sector of the southern border on Tuesday, Fox News has learned. The Chinese nationals were caught after crossing into the San Diego Sector, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source told Fox News, which has seen large numbers of Chinese migrants in recent months. More than 22,000 Chinese nationals have been apprehended by the Border Patrol since Oct. 1.

CHINESE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ON PACE TO BREAK RECORDS AT US SOUTHERN BORDER Fox News Digital has reached out to border authorities. The number of Chinese citizens arrested after crossing illegally has dramatically increased in recent years from 342 in 2021 to 22,233 since Oct. 1, the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year. Fiscal year 2022 saw 1,987 arrests and 24,125 were reported for fiscal year 202

