U.S. Attempts to Seize Weapons in Florida to Prevent Gangs from Taking Over Port-au-Prince

As gangs take over Port-au-Prince with rifles, machine guns and other weapons, the U.S. is trying to seize the weapons at a facility in South Florida before they leave the country. identified the U.S., particularly Florida, as the principal source of firearms and munitions largely smuggled into Haiti. Now, as armed groups take over broad swaths of Port-au-Prince with gunfire from sniper rifles, machine guns and other potent weapons, the U.S.

is trying to seize the weapons at a facility in South Florida before they leave the country. “These weapons are getting into the wrong hands,” DHS Special Agent Anthony Solvere told NBC News. “They can do untold damage.” These “very potent weapons,” he added, were far beyond what was traditionally seen in the Caribbean, indicating a dangerous escalatio

