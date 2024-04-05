U.S. Army Veteran Awarded Silver Star for Actions in Battle of Mogadishu

A U.S. Army veteran who fought in the legendary Battle of Mogadishu was awarded a Silver Star three decades after his actions in the battle. Retired Maj. Larry Moores received a Silver Star , the U.S. military’s third-highest award for acts of valor, in a ceremony last week for actions that included coming to the aid of troops pinned down and taking fire in Mogadishu, Somalia , during the October 1993 battle, according to a report from Military.com. 'Mr.

Moores, I personally salute you for your tenacity, your toughness in a crucible combat and your commitment to our Army and your fellow soldiers,' Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, told Moores during the ceremony, according to the report. 'Your actions in Somalia were for them, your brothers in arms, and are a living tribute to the Ranger Creed, which I know that you hold dearly

