U.S. Army soldiers reunite with dogs rescued from remote military base in Africa

At an Indiana hotel on Wednesday, a group of dogs known as the "The Fab Five" were reunited with the U.S. Army soldiers who rescued and cared for them on a remote military base in Africa . "We had to rely on locals to help with donkeys, boats, push carts, anything possible to get them out of that area," said Niki Dawson, with Paws of War. Five soldiers from Indiana were all on a military base in Africa when a stray dog gave birth.

The soldiers took care of them and reached out to Paws of War to help get them off the airbase. That journey started three months ago. "I think our biggest concern was that they weren't gonna make it. Now that they're here, it's more real," said Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Branson. The five puppies were named Tusker, Safari, Jonsey, Tiifu and Mlinzi. Paws of War is a national organization that helps the military save animals they rescue overseas. They also provide a variety of other resources, like service dogs for veterans. "These animals provided a lifeline

Dogs U.S. Army Soldiers Rescue Remote Military Base Africa Paws Of War Puppies Organization Animal Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christine Wormuth’s cuts to the Army’s warfighting capabilities are wrongArmy Secretary Christine Wormuth's plan to cut Army forces will undermine U.S. national security.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Paws & Pals: 5 dogs up for adoption at Remember Me RescueFor this week’s Paws & Pals, some pups from Remember Me Rescue are looking to finally find their forever home.

Source: News12 - 🏆 591. / 51 Read more »

PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - 5-year-old OpheliaPAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Ophelia

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Patriots and Paws helps vets and their petsThis local organization is giving back to veterans in a big way. The nonprofit not only helps vets furnish their homes, it also provides for their pets.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Columbus Zoo to host Eggs, Paws, and Claws event this springSpring is right around the corner, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is planning a celebration at the end of March.The Zoo's annual Eggs, Paws, and Claws event

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

PAWS Chicago Pet of the WeekPAWS Pet of the Week - Taj

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »