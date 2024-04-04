U.S. Army Establishes Central Office for Exceptional Family Member Program

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth has announced the establishment of a central office for the Army Exceptional Family Member Program . The office will improve the stationing process for families with special medical or educational needs .

It will oversee implementation of the EFMP and coordinate health care services, order processing, and family support services. The program aims to provide comprehensive support to over 40,000 enrolled families.

U.S. Army Exceptional Family Member Program Central Office Families Medical Needs Educational Needs Support Services

