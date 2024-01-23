U.S. and U.K. Carry Out Strikes on Houthi-Controlled Areas in Yemen

U.S. and U.K. ships and warplanes carried out multiple strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including Al Dailami Air Base and missile launching sites. This is the second joint U.S.-U.K. strikes since Jan 11.





FoxNews » / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. and British Military Forces Strike Houthi Targets in YemenU.S. and British military forces released footage of war planes taking off Jan. 11 as they headed to strike Houthi targets in Yemen. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has disrupted global trade by making the vital passage a dangerous place for ships to transit.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

U.S.-led strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen send 'clear message,' but analysts say it plays into their handsPresident Biden said U.S.-led strikes on Houthi militants across Yemen sent “a clear message” that the United States would not tolerate attacks on its personnel or commercial shipping in the Red Sea. But analysts say the assault early Friday, which the Houthis said killed five people, played directly into the hands of a battle-tested militant group whose standing in the region has only been enhanced.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

US and UK retaliate against Iran-backed rebels in YemenUnited States and British forces have launched missiles and bombs on targets in Yemen to retaliate against Iran-backed Houthi rebels for their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Here’s what we know about the weapons and military hardware employed by the US and the UK.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Militant Group in YemenPresident Joe Biden ordered a massive retaliatory strike on a militant group in Yemen, targeting logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. The strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S. and its allies will not tolerate the group's ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing in Gulf of AdenTwo U.S. Navy SEALs are missing in the Gulf of Aden after a mission to board a dhow smuggling Iranian-made missile components to Houthi militants in Yemen. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden Needs to Strike Back Against Houthis to Protect Red Sea and US InfluenceThe intensifying attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels is a concerted and unsettling effort by Iran to spread the Iranian Islamic revolution. Experts warn that the Houthis and Iranians are at war with the United States. At least 100 attacks have been launched against commercial vessels in the past month. The world seems powerless to stop it.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »