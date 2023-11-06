U.S. and other countries sign agreement on frontier AI collaboration

The U.S. and other countries signed an agreement to collaborate and communicate on 'frontier' artificial intelligence (AI) that will aim to limit the risks presented by the technology in the coming years.

'We encourage all relevant actors to provide context-appropriate transparency and accountability on their plans to measure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities and the associated effects that may emerge, in particular to prevent misuse and issues of control, and the amplification of other risks,' the Bletchley Declaration, signed by 28 countries, including the U.S., China and members of the European Union. The international community has wrangled with the problem of AI, trying to balance the obvious and emerging risks associated with such advanced technology against what Britain’s King Charles III called the 'untold benefits.' The Bletchley Declaration therefore lays out two key points: 'identifying AI safety risks' and 'building respective risk-based policies across our countries to ensure safety in light of such risks.' EXPERT SAYS BIDEN ADMIN'S AI SAFETY INSTITUTE NOT ‘SUFFICIENT’ TO HANDLE PITFALLS The U.S. and the United Kingdom have already announced the establishment of institutes dedicated to these very tasks. The British institute, announced Friday, will serve as a potential global hub for 'international collaboration on… safe developmen

