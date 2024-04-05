U.S. and Chinese Defense Officials Restart Dialogue on Pacific Incidents

For the first time in nearly two years, U.S. and Chinese defense officials met this week to discuss unsafe and aggressive ship and aircraft incidents between the two militaries in the Pacific region, restarting a dialogue that Beijing abruptly ended in a dispute involving Taiwan .

U.S. Chinese Defense Officials Dialogue Pacific Incidents Dispute Taiwan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Ally Tracks Chinese Warships Into PacificThe latest disclosure by the Japanese Defense Ministry paints a broader picture of Chinese military maneuvers since early March.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

US officials say pact with strategically key Pacific island nations underscores American commitmentU.S.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

US officials say pact with strategically key Pacific island nations underscores American commitmentU.S. officials say newly-approved legislation providing billions of dollars in funding for three strategically important Pacific island nations is an important sign of American commitment, which comes amid warnings China is actively trying to pry them away from Washington’s sphere of influence.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

US officials say pact with strategically key Pacific island nations underscores American commitmentU.S. officials say newly-approved legislation providing billions of dollars in funding for three strategically important Pacific island nations is an important sign of American commitment, which comes amid warnings China is actively trying to pry them away from Washington’s sphere of influence.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US officials say pact with strategically key Pacific island nations underscores American commitmentU.S. officials say newly-approved legislation providing billions of dollars in funding for three strategically important Pacific island nations is an important sign of American commitment, which comes amid warnings China is actively trying to pry them away from Washington’s sphere of influence.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Map Shows Chinese Spy Plane's Pacific Flight RouteThe intelligence-gathering aircraft flew the same route for the second time this month.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »