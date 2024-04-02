U.S. and China Leaders Hold Phone Call to Reduce Tension

On Tuesday morning, the leaders of the United States and China had a phone call to reduce tension and continue communication. This was their first conversation since their summit meeting in November 2023. The meeting in San Francisco was a significant step in reopening communication lines. The U.S. aims to address Chinese military aggression while collaborating on shared interests such as combating drug trafficking and addressing climate change.

The White House described the call as a candid and constructive discussion on various issues

