U.S. and British Military Forces Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen

U.S. and British military forces released footage of war planes taking off Jan. 11 as they headed to strike Houthi targets in Yemen. (Video: The Washington Post)Israel’s military campaign in Gaza , have disrupted global trade by making the vital passage a dangerous place for ships to transit.

The group, which functions as the de facto government in parts of Yemen, has carried out at least 27 attacks since November, officials have said, leading to repeated altercations as the United States and partner nations have surged warships into the region to protect against the incoming fire.characterized the strikes as a necessary retaliation, saying Houthi violence has affected several countries. Thursday’s assault, he said, was directed at targets used by the Houthis to launch their attacks. He did not disclose whether there are indications anyone was killed in the operation.“These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden sai





New Force Created to Protect Ships in Red Sea from Houthi AttacksThe U.S. and other nations are forming a force to safeguard ships in the Red Sea from attacks by drones and ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

US and UK retaliate against Iran-backed rebels in YemenUnited States and British forces have launched missiles and bombs on targets in Yemen to retaliate against Iran-backed Houthi rebels for their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Here’s what we know about the weapons and military hardware employed by the US and the UK.

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Militant Group in YemenPresident Joe Biden ordered a massive retaliatory strike on a militant group in Yemen, targeting logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. The strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S. and its allies will not tolerate the group's ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea.

Israeli military's claim about Gaza hospital falls short of evidence, investigation findsA detailed investigation by The Washington Post has found that the evidence presented by the Israeli military to support its claim that Gaza's largest hospital was used as a Hamas command center is insufficient. U.S. President Joe Biden has not released any evidence to support the claim either.

Cargo Ship Struck by Missile in Red SeaA Liberian-flagged cargo ship was targeted by a missile in the Red Sea near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The missile was intended for another vessel that was previously attacked. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, have claimed responsibility for the recent missile assaults in the area.

Biden Needs to Strike Back Against Houthis to Protect Red Sea and US InfluenceThe intensifying attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels is a concerted and unsettling effort by Iran to spread the Iranian Islamic revolution. Experts warn that the Houthis and Iranians are at war with the United States. At least 100 attacks have been launched against commercial vessels in the past month. The world seems powerless to stop it.

