U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Iran-Linked Militia Commander

An apparent U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Thursday killed an Iran-linked militia commander and risked accelerating the regional fallout from Washington’s support for Israel’s military operation in Gaza. Explosions occurred in the central part of the city, rattling windows and prompting Iraqi authorities to close off streets nearby. Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a militia that has claimed several attacks on U.S.

forces, said in a statement that its deputy commander of operations in the Baghdad region, Mushtaq Talib al-Saidi, was killed in a strike at a logistical support headquarters on Palestine Street. The U.S. has targeted militia-linked locations in Iraq and Syria several times in recent months, but an American operation in such a central location of Iraq’s capital is exceedingly rare. The Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba group falls under the command of the Iraqi army, which also claimed the United States was responsible for the strike. The U.S. government did not immediately deny responsibility but also did not confirm carrying out strikes. Two U.S





