U.S. 30-year yield briefly tops 5% amid Washington dysfunction, then slips on ADP data

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond briefly rose above 5% on Wednesday amid political chaos in Washington, then dipped after U.S. private-sector employment data missed expectations.

What’s happening What’s driving markets Data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. private-sector employment rose by a tepid 89,000 in September, the smallest increases in 2½ years. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a gain of 150,000.

Yields broadly fell after the report, which suggested softening in the labor market, though it isn’t an accurate predictor of the official September jobs report which is set for release on Friday. U.S. government bonds have been under severe pressure in recent weeks after recent better-than-expected economic data encouraged Federal Reserve officials to continue their hawkish rhetoric, pencil in another interest rate hike this year, and keep borrowing costs elevated for longer. Job openings data for August, released on Tuesday, exacerbated those fears.

Earlier on Wednesday, as European traders got to their desks, the trend had accelerated with yields propelled higher by concerns that the first-ever ousting of a Speaker of the House of Representatives presented a picture of dysfunction from the U.S. government. headtopics.com

The 10-year Treasury yield touched almost 4.9% and the 30-year U.S. bond yield briefly moved above 5%. The rate on Germany’s 10-year note BX:TMBMKDE-10Y, the eurozone benchmark, also briefly rose above 3% toward its highest levels since 2011.Markets are now pricing in an 81.3% probability that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at a range of 5.25%-5.5% on Nov.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

ADP jobs data in focus as Treasury yields surge on labor market resilienceThe U.S. labor market continues to surprise investors as hiring accelerates into the autumn months, defying summer recession concerns.

Treasury yields jump as Washington averts shutdownBond yields rose on Monday after a U.S. government showdown that could have damaged the economy was averted.

U.S. stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields jump after Washington averts government shutdownU.S. stock indexes opened mostly lower to start the month as Treasury yields resumed their climbs after U.S. legislators were able to reach a temporary...

Treasury yields jump after Washington averts shutdownTreasury yields resumed their climb after the U.S. government averted a weekend shutdown, removing one obstacle to the Federal Reserve's next meeting.

ADP says just 89,000 private-sector jobs created in SeptemberU.S. private-sector employment rose by a tepid 89,000 in September, payroll processor ADP said, perhaps a sign the labor market is catching a chill.

U.S. private sector adds just 89,000 jobs in September: ADP By Investing.comU.S. private sector adds just 89,000 jobs in September: ADP