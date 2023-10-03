U.S. 30-year bond yield tops 5% as Washington dysfunction rattles investors

Bond yields rose sharply early Wednesday, with benchmarks hitting fresh 16-year highs, amid concerns the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer as buyers balked at political chaos in Washington.

What’s happening What’s driving markets U.S. government bonds have been under severe pressure in recent weeks as better-than-expected economic data of late encouraged Fed officials to continue their hawkish rhetoric, insisting it was likely interest rates may have to rise again and stay at elevated levels for longer than investors had until recently hoped.

“This fresh bout of anxiety has been prompted by new jobs data in the U.S. indicating that vacancies unexpectedly jumped in August,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The trend accelerated as European traders got to their desks early Wednesday, with yields also propelled higher by concerns that the first ever ousting of a speaker of the House of Representatives presented a picture of dysfunction from a government that expects to sell about $850 billion of debt in the last three months of the year. headtopics.com

“Fresh turmoil in Washington isn’t helping…This not only bodes ill for future debate on the debt ceiling, with fresh impasse expected, but this bout of political dysfunction could have much wider policy repercussions,” Streeter added.

As 10-year Treasury yields at one point rose close to 4.90%, a fresh 16-year peak, the 30-year U.S. government bond yield moved above 5% for the first time since August 2007, according to Reuters. Germany’s 10-year note BX:TMBMKDE-10Y, the eurozone benchmark, rose above 3% for the first time since 2011.

There will also be more chatter from Fed officials. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is due to speak at a banking conference at 10:25 a.m., and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will give welcoming remarks at banking symposium, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Federal government to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday via mobile phones, cable TVThe federal government will be testing it's nationwide emergency alert system

