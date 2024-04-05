U.S. 10-year Treasury yield steady as traders await jobs data

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was trading up less than one basis point at 4.318% at 4:02 a.m. ET. It comes after the benchmark note on Wednesday briefly toucheddue Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect jobs to have grown by 200,000 in March, according to a Dow Jones poll. Separate data released Thursday showed thatstill expects three rate cuts by the end of this year.

However, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Thursday became the latest high-profile figure to question whether there will be any rate cuts if inflation remains high.in an interview,"If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, then that would make me question whether we need to do those rate cuts at all," adding that the economy has been"very resilient."Traders do not expect the Fed to change interest rates at its next meeting on May 1, according to the, and they see a 59.5% chance of a rate cut at its June gathering — a significant decline from expectations last week

