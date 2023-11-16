The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution calling for humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza. The vote was 12-0 with the U.S., U.K., and Russia abstaining. The resolution does not mention a cease-fire or Hamas' attack on Israel. Russia proposed an amendment for durable humanitarian pauses.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Military Bombs Palestinian Legislative Council Building in Gaza Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. The Israel i military has bombed the Palestinian Legislative Council building in Gaza, according to several local media reports and videos circulating online. WHO and other partners are working on an evacuation plan for Gaza hospital patients and staff.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital Targeted Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israel i troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israel i air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israel i forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israel i military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

TRTWORLD: Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza continues Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 41st day — has killed about 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to Palestinian authorities. The UN Security Council has called for "extended humanitarian pauses " in besieged Gaza, the first time it has broken its silence since the start of Israel ’s brutal war on the blockaded enclave.

MSMAGAZİNE: Power Brokers and Human Suffering: Beyond GazaThe article discusses how power brokers often ignore human suffering in nations deemed inconsequential, focusing only on strategically important ones. It emphasizes the need to remain attentive to other conflicts and people who are suffering, beyond the war in Gaza.

CLEVELANDSCENE: Cleveland City Council Proposes Changes to Public Comment ProceduresCleveland City Council has shared a draft proposing changes to its public comment procedures at council meetings. The proposed change would limit speakers to discussing only one item currently under consideration by Council. This change aims to restrict public comment to topics directly related to Council's current agenda and prevent raising new issues. The proposal comes after two speakers had their microphones cut during a previous meeting.

NBCNEWS: Israel Offers Fuel and Mobile Incubators to Gaza Hospital Amid Crisis Israel has publicly indicated a desire to mitigate the crisis at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital by offering fuel and mobile incubators, following reports of babies dying and a mass grave being dug. The Israel Defense Forces have released videos and photos showing soldiers delivering fuel and loading incubators into vans to transfer at-risk infants out of the hospital.

