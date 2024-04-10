U.N. Secretary General Expresses Sorrow for Suffering of Muslims Worldwide

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his sorrow for the suffering of Muslims around the world, particularly in Gaza , Sudan , and other conflict-ridden areas, due to conflict and hunger. He shared his best wishes for Eid al-Fitr and expressed his sadness that many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly.

Guterres called attention to the plight of Muslims and acknowledged the challenges they face.

