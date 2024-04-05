U.N. Human Rights Council Calls for Arms Embargo on Israel

The U.N. ’s top human rights body called on countries to stop selling or shipping weapons to Israel in a resolution passed Friday that aims to help prevent rights violations against Palestinians . The 47-member-country Human Rights Council voted 28-6 in favor of the resolution, with 13 abstentions. The measure targets various Israel i actions, including impeding access to water and limiting shipments of humanitarian aid. It also calls for U.N.

-backed investigators to report on weapons and munitions shipments that could be used against Palestinians. The resolution is not binding. The council has been criticized for its alleged anti-Israel bias and has passed more resolutions against Israel than any other country

U.N. Human Rights Israel Palestinians Arms Embargo Resolution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

