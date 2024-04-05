U.N. Human Rights Body Calls for Arms Embargo on Israel

The U.N. 's top human rights body called on countries to stop selling or shipping weapons to Israel in a resolution passed Friday that aims to help prevent rights violations against Palestinians . The measure also calls on U.

N.-backed investigators to report on shipments of weapons that could be used by Israel against Palestinians.

