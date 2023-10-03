U.K. stocks weaken for second session

Among FTSE 100 constituents, food retail company Ocado Group PLC OCDO, -4.40% saw the largest decline Tuesday, as shares shed 4.40%

Shares of water utilities firm United Utilities Group PLC UU, -3.96% and clothing company Burberry Group PLC BRBY, -3.56% fell 3.96% and 3.56%, respectively. Anglo American PLC AAL, -3.53%, a general mining company, and water utilities company Severn Trent PLC SVT, -3.28% rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks declined 3.53% and 3.28%, respectively.

Pearson PLC PSON, +1.24%, a publishing company, saw the largest increase among FTSE 100 constituents, as shares rallied 1.24% on Tuesday. Shares of precision products firm Smiths Group PLC SMIN, +1.06% and technical services company Intertek Group PLC ITRK, +0.98% climbed 1.06% and 0.98%, respectively.

WPP PLC WPP, +0.93%, an advertising/marketing/public relations company, and major international banks firm HSBC Holdings PLC (UK Reg) HSBA, +0.84% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks rose 0.93% and 0.84%, respectively. headtopics.com

The pound was down 0.15% against dollar GBPUSD, -0.07% at $1.2068 and was up 0.07% against the euro GBPEUR, +0.10% at €1.1543. Brent crude BRN00, +0.63% rallied 0.6% to $91.24, and the yield on the 10-year gilt TMBMKGB-10Y, 4.599% increased 3.150 basis points to 4.601%.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

