U.K. stocks rise Tuesday

Of the FTSE 100 constituents, food retail company Ocado Group PLC OCDO, +6.69% saw the largest increase Tuesday, as shares rallied 6.69%.

Shares of general mining firm Anglo American PLC AAL, +5.63% and gambling industries company Flutter Entertainment PLC FLTR, +5.17% rose 5.63% and 5.17%, respectively. Antofagasta PLC ANTO, +4.48%, a non-ferrous metals company, and investment advisors business Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP, +4.48% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks rose 4.48% and 4.48%, respectively.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX, -2.01%, a technical services company, saw the largest decrease of the FTSE 100 constituents, as shares fell 2.01% on Tuesday. Shares of pharmaceuticals firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DPH, +0.05% and precision products company Halma PLC HLMA, +0.18% increased 0.05% and 0.18%, respectively. headtopics.com

Shell PLC SHEL, +0.53%, a major oil & natural gas companies company, and precision products firm Smiths Group PLC SMIN, +0.83% rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks rallied 0.53% and 0.83%, respectively.

The pound was up 0.40% against dollar GBPUSD, +0.41% at $1.2288 and was down 0.08% against the euro GBPEUR, -0.08% at €1.1572. Brent crude BRN00, -0.67% dropped 0.8% to $87.42, and the yield on the 10-year gilt TMBMKGB-10Y, 4.435% fell 5.000 basis points to 4.433%. headtopics.com

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earningsDow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earnings

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earningsDow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Focus on Middle East, CPI and Q3 earnings

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market TuesdayWall Street stabilizes: The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq little changed early Tuesday.

Solana leads way as large cryptocurrencies dropSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Walmart, Intel share losses lead Dow's 84-point dropSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

European stocks break two-day climbing streakSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.