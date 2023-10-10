U.K. stocks rise Tuesday

Of the FTSE 100 constituents, food retail company Ocado Group PLC OCDO, +6.69% saw the largest increase Tuesday, as shares rallied 6.69%.
Shares of general mining firm Anglo American PLC AAL, +5.63% and gambling industries company Flutter Entertainment PLC FLTR, +5.17% rose 5.63% and 5.17%, respectively. Antofagasta PLC ANTO, +4.48%, a non-ferrous metals company, and investment advisors business Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP, +4.48% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks rose 4.48% and 4.48%, respectively.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX, -2.01%, a technical services company, saw the largest decrease of the FTSE 100 constituents, as shares fell 2.01% on Tuesday. Shares of pharmaceuticals firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DPH, +0.05% and precision products company Halma PLC HLMA, +0.18% increased 0.05% and 0.18%, respectively. headtopics.com
Shell PLC SHEL, +0.53%, a major oil & natural gas companies company, and precision products firm Smiths Group PLC SMIN, +0.83% rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks rallied 0.53% and 0.83%, respectively.
The pound was up 0.40% against dollar GBPUSD, +0.41% at $1.2288 and was down 0.08% against the euro GBPEUR, -0.08% at €1.1572. Brent crude BRN00, -0.67% dropped 0.8% to $87.42, and the yield on the 10-year gilt TMBMKGB-10Y, 4.435% fell 5.000 basis points to 4.433%. headtopics.com
