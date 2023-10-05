U.K. stocks break three-day declining streak

Among FTSE 100 constituents, air freight company International Distribution Services PLC IDS, +7.04% saw the largest increase Thursday, as shares increased 7.04%.

Shares of tobacco firm Imperial Brands PLC IMB, +3.92% and food retail company Tesco PLC TSCO, +3.58% increased 3.92% and 3.58%, respectively. International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. IAG, +2.55%, a passenger airlines company, and investment advisors firm abrdn PLC ABDN, +2.31% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks rose 2.55% and 2.31%, respectively.

JD Sports Fashion PLC JD, -2.98%, a clothing retail company, saw the largest decline of the FTSE 100 constituents, as shares dropped 2.98% on Thursday. Shares of general mining firm Anglo American PLC AAL, -1.54% and precious metals company Fresnillo PLC FRES, -1.42% dropped 1.54% and 1.42%, respectively. headtopics.com

Barclays PLC BARC, -0.88%, a major international banks company, and general mining firm Glencore PLC GLEN, -0.78% rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks dropped 0.88% and 0.78%, respectively.

The pound was up 0.27% against dollar GBPUSD, +0.26% at $1.2168 and 0.06% against the euro GBPEUR, +0.05% at €1.1562.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Hong Kong, Japanese stocks climb ThursdaySupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Dow drops nearly 125 points on losses for Coca-Cola, Dow stocksSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

European stocks increase for first time in three daysSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA back at 33,000 for first time since June 1The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) opened higher on Wednesday, up 0.2%, as traders test whether Tuesday’s crash was overdone. The market is now

Frozen potato seller Lamb Weston's stock jumps after a big profit beatQ1 adjusted EPS more than doubled to $1.63, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.08