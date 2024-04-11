U.K. Parliament Committee Calls for Fundamental Reform of Music Streaming

A U.K. Parliament committee has issued fresh calls for a “fundamental reform” of music streaming to address what it describes as “pitiful returns” for artists. The committee urges the British government to ensure fair payment for music makers and implement copyright reforms.

Recommendations include changing the revenue split between recording and publishing rights and introducing a statutory 'private copying' levy.

