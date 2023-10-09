U.K. energy group shares rally as Middle East conflict boosts oil prices

London’s FTSE 100 UK:UKX was an outperformer across European bourses Monday, as a fresh Middle East conflagration boosted the price of oil and lifted energy stocks.

“As it nearly always does, an escalation of tensions in the region has helped push up oil prices. This is inevitable given how much of the world’s crude reserves and production are centered there,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The likes of BP BP, +3.03% and Shell SHEL, +2.87% were inevitably marked up given the oil price spike, while BAE Systems BA, +3.61% also popped higher in the wake of the Middle Eastern turmoil,” said Hunter. headtopics.com

Shares in airlines suffered, however, with International Consolidated Airlines IAG, -4.86%, whose brands include British Airways, easyJet EZJ, -4.54% and Wizz Air WIZZ, -4.45% all lower as some flights to the region were cancelled.

A traditional move into the dollar at such times of geopolitical stress left the euro EURUSD, -0.52% and sterling GBPUSD, -0.54% down about 0.5% apiece.

S&P 500 futures under pressure after Hamas attacks IsraelJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London.

