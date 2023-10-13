U.K. Competition Regulator Greenlights Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority has approved Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, removing the final regulatory hurdle for a deal first announced in January last year.

The regulator said Microsoft’s cloud gaming related concessions are a “gamechanger that will promote competition” and preserve “competitive prices” for cloud gamers in the U.K. The restructured deal means that Microsoft will not control the cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard’s games outside the EU—giving Ubisoft these rights for 15 years.

The deal allows Ubisoft to license Activision’s games for Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, along with competitors like Sony.: “We’re grateful for the CMA’s thorough review and decision today. We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide. headtopics.com

