The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.NORTH ANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr.

Stonehill scored three touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 38-27 but. The Skyhawks added another touchdown with just under a minute to play to complete a 28-point fourth quarter. Josh Addo recovered the onside kick for the Warriors.

Malakai Anthony was 7 of 10 for 108 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score for Merrimack (3-3, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Wadley ran for 61 yards and had three receptions for 56. Anthony hit Wadley for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 24-6 early in the third quarter before Edmonds had a short touchdown run for a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth.Carraha was 20 of 35 for 204 yards for Stonehill (2-4, 1-2). Zavion Woodard ran for 103 yards and two scores. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Special audience Q&A event with Amanda Knox announced for EdmondsShe’s now a journalist, public speaker, and author of a New York Times best-selling memoir.

Travis Kelce 'can handle' all the Taylor Swift publicity: Chiefs execMark Donovan, the Chiefs’ president, believes Travis Kelce can shake off the extra attention coming from his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

Unforgettable tricks to control your iPhone with voice commands, touchVoice command and touch are two features you can use on your Apple iPhone to make your device easily accessible to whatever functions you want it to perform.

Shame on NYC schools chief David Banks for playing along with test-score con jobThe Regents and SED are now entirely about serving those adults’ interests, not the kids’. We thought better of Banks.

College Football Sam Houston State vs Liberty Box Score - Oct 05, 2023Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Liberty Flames College Football game box score for Oct 05, 2023.

College Football Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Box Score - Oct 05, 2023Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs College Football game box score for Oct 05, 2023.