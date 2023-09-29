Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in the first fight this century to unify all of the four major heavyweight boxing titles. Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. (James Manning/PA via AP)2 of 3Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023.

(James Manning/PA via AP)3 of 3FILE - Heavyweight boxers Britain’s Anthony Joshua, center right, and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, center left, face off during a weigh-in at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s most recent venture into the global sports scene — purchasing a stake in the Professional Fighters League — is yet another example of the oil-rich kingdom using athletics to increase its influence.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title, Fury’s promoter says |

Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. (James Manning/PA via AP)1 of 3

Read more:

AP »

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to meet for undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi ArabiaIn a year of major fights, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have saved the best for last. Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, signed to meet Usyk, the IBF-WBA-WBO champion, for the undisputed heavyweight title as early as Dec. 23 or perhaps in January in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight championshipTyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight in Saudi Arabia to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion, Fury said on Friday, months after talks for a unification title fight broke down.

Sources: Fury, Usyk sign deal for winter clashTyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the top two heavyweights in ESPN's heavyweight rankings, have signed contracts to meet for the undisputed title in Saudi Arabia, multiple sources told ESPN on Friday.

Francis Ngannou out to prove he’s not just the ‘one-shot guy’ vs. Tyson FuryFrancis Ngannou wants to show that he’s not just an MMA fighter trying to box.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Yells at Host During Debate over Trans Athletes in Women's SportsPopular science booster Neil deGrasse Tyson has been going all-in for male born athletes competing against women.

Dax Shepard sparks fury for Jonathan Van Ness trans comments: 'Problematic'Van Ness broke down in tears discussing anti-transgender rhetoric on Shepard's podcast.

Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title, Fury’s promoter says |

Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. (James Manning/PA via AP)2 of 3Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. (James Manning/PA via AP)3 of 3FILE - Heavyweight boxers Britain’s Anthony Joshua, center right, and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, center left, face off during a weigh-in at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s most recent venture into the global sports scene — purchasing a stake in the Professional Fighters League — is yet another example of the oil-rich kingdom using athletics to increase its influence.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title, Fury’s promoter says |

Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. (James Manning/PA via AP)1 of 3

Tyson Fury during a press conference at Outernet, London, Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. (James Manning/PA via AP)