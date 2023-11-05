Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Nuggets Due to Metal Contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling chicken nuggets due to potential contamination with metal pieces. The recall was initiated after consumers reported finding small metal pieces in the nuggets. The affected product was produced on September 5, 2023, and is labeled as 'Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES.' It has a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210.

The product was distributed to multiple states for retail sale. No injuries have been reported so far. Consumers are advised to either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. For further inquiries, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline can be contacted at (888) 674-6854 or via email

