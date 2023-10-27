Tyrese Maxey Urged to Stay Aggressive by Multiple Sixers

not on the floor right now, the Sixers need Maxey to be assertive on offense more than ever. Along with assuming point guard duties, he's also the No. 2 scoring option behind Embiid.

In the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, Maxey proved why he's among the top breakout candidates in the NBA this year. He did it all for the Sixers in their crushing one-point loss. Maxey played 40 minutes Thursday night and finished with a stat line of 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Most impressively, he didn't commit a single turnover.

After his strong performance, Maxey shouted out two of his teammates for helping him stay in the right frame of mind. The first was"Shout out to Pat Bev, we played together and he was on me like 'don't you stop being aggressive it doesn't matter the situation is you keep being aggressive. You've done it all camp, you've done it all preseason,'" Maxey said."Once I started being more aggressive, it started opening up Joel a little bit. headtopics.com

Along with head coach Nick Nurse, Joel Embiid also pulled Maxey aside late in the first half to keep his mindset on being aggressive. Embiid has constantly urged the young guard to attack consistently on offense because when he does, it opens the floor for him as well.

" told me I got to be aggressive. It was some time in the beginning of that game where I was deferring and Joel told me too," Maxey continued."If you come off and you being aggressive, that's going to get me open." headtopics.com

Overall, Maxey put together a stellar performance to kick off the year. No matter what the circumstances are moving forward, Maxey maintaining his aggressiveness is something the Sixers will continue to preach moving forward.

Read more:

startelegram »

James Harden trade: Clippers reportedly pause talks with Sixers as season beginsJames Harden remains with the Philadelphia 76ers as the NBA season begins, and there apparently won't be a trade involving him and the Los Angeles Clippers anytime soon. Read more ⮕

James Harden trade: Clippers reportedly pause talks with Sixers as season beginsJames Harden remains with the Philadelphia 76ers as the NBA season begins, and there apparently won't be a trade involving him and the Los Angeles Clippers anytime soon. Read more ⮕

BetMGM, Sixers announce partnership extensionThe new agreement includes special live odds boosts for BetMGM customers and access to pregame shootarounds. Read more ⮕

Charlotte Hornets Sign Two-Time Sixer Ahead of 2023-2024 SeasonA former Sixers Process favorite lands with the Charlotte Hornets once again. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid finally got his coveted MVP. What’s next for the Sixers star?After leading the NBA in scoring in back-to-back seasons, Embiid said he wants to be more of a playmaker and a Defensive Player of the Year contender in 2023-24. Read more ⮕

Clippers Pause James Harden Trade Talks With Sixers For Second TimeClippers Pause James Harden Trade Talks With Sixers For Second Time - RealGM Wiretap Read more ⮕