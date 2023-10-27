Typical Jerry Jones? Cowboys honor DeMarcus Ware during Rangers' run

Jones announced the Cowboys would be inducting Ware into the Ring of Honor Sunday— the same weekend the Rangers host the World Series.

Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones walks the field before a NFL game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Arlington.Did anyone truly believe that Jerry Jones was going to cede his organization’s status in the news cycle to another local sports franchise for a week or more? Did anyone doubt that the Cowboys owner would find a way to remind fans that his team was still around?The Cowboys and Jones have been known to move marketing mountains.

Club officials decided more than six weeks ago to enshrine Ware at the half of Sunday’s game against the LA Rams . Work was scheduled to have the linebacker’s name added to the ring at AT&T Stadium so it could be unveiled at this event. The crystal bowl inductees receive was sent to the engraver. Invitations were extended to other members of the Ring of Honor.“I’ll assure my fans I have all of the right feelings when they come out there and are successful.’’ headtopics.com

See. The Cowboys aren’t trying to intrude on the Rangers big weekend. Suggesting Jones could manufacture an induction ceremony at a moment’s notice to siphon attention away from another team is the sort of tall tale, the sort of myth building, Jones himself has been known to sell from time to time.Catch David Moore and co-host Robert Wilonsky on Intentional Grounding on The Ticket (KTCK-AM 1310 and 96.7 FM) every Wednesday night at 7 o’clock through the Super Bowl.

, Cowboys Insider. David is in his 4th decade of covering sports on the DFW scene. You know what that means. He's old.Live updates: Rangers host Diamondbacks in Game 1 of World Series

