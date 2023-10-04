Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in southern Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deaths

A woman walks in the rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Cities across the island canceled work and classes, including the major southern port city of Kaohsiung. The capital, Taipei, was operating as normal and the rain had stopped as of Thursday morning. Taiwan’s fire department reported 190 injuries, most of them in cities along the west coast, including Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Most domestic flights and 42 international flights were canceled Thursday, according to the transportation ministry, while ferries to outlying islands were also suspended. Taiwan sits in an active region for tropical cyclones, but Koinu is only the second typhoon to make landfall in four years.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurtTyphoon Koinu brushed past southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people and causing some damage but no deaths, as lashing rains and strong winds forced millions of people in a swathe of cities to miss work and school.

Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in southern Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deathsTyphoon Koinu is sweeping southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brings intense winds and rainstorms to the island, leading to school and office closures.

Taiwan braces for strong wind and rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches the islandTaiwan has issued a weather alert as Typhoon Koinu is approaching and may make landfall later this week, bringing gales and downpours to the southeastern parts of the island

Typhoon Koinu could slam straight into nuclear power plantTyphoon Koinu is forecast to make landfall in Taiwan in the next few hours.

Category 4 Typhoon Koinu to strike southern Taiwan ThursdayThe storm is poised to unleash flooding rains and destructive winds. It could affect Hong Kong and southeast China this weekend or early next week.

Nearly 200 people injured as Typhoon Koinu brings 'record' winds to TaiwanCities across the island canceled work and classes, including the major southern port city of Kaohsiung while Taipei was operating as normal.