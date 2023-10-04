The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Typhoon Koinu has brought intense winds and rainstorms as it swept through southern Taiwan, injuring some 190 people. (Oct. 5)A woman walks in the rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)A woman walks in the rain as Typhoon Koinu approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall early Thursday in Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, and is expected to weaken as it moves west toward Guangdong and Fujian provinces in southern China. headtopics.com

The typhoon brought the fastest wind ever recorded in Taiwan as it approached on Wednesday night. A weather monitoring station on the outlying Orchid Island, southeast of the main island, measured a gust of 342.7 kph (212.9 mph) at 9:53 p.m., as well as sustained winds that reached 198.7 kph (123.5 kph) at 9:40 p.m.

The heaviest rain fell in the east-coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, and in the mountainous Pingtung county in the south.

Read more:

AP »

Typhoon Koinu injures 190 and brings record-breaking winds to TaiwanTyphoon Koinu is sweeping southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths. Its...

Typhoon Koinu injures 190 and brings record-breaking winds to TaiwanTyphoon Koinu swept southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brought pounding rain and record-breaking winds to the island, leading to school and office closures.

Typhoon Koinu injures 190 and brings record-breaking winds to TaiwanTyphoon Koinu swept southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brought pounding rain and record-breaking winds to the island.

Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in southern Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deathsTyphoon Koinu is sweeping southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths

Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in southern Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deathsTyphoon Koinu is sweeping southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brings intense winds and rainstorms to the island, leading to school and office closures.

Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan with lashing rain; 190 people hurtTyphoon Koinu brushed past southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people and causing some damage but no deaths, as lashing rains and strong winds forced millions of people in a swathe of cities to miss work and school.